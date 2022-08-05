Big Story

SEBI appoints Chokshi & Chokshi to conduct forensic audit of Future Retail’s financial statements

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered a forensic audit into financial statements of Future Retail for FY20, FY21, and FY22 over concerns that the "disclosure of financial information and the business transactions in the matter of Future Retail have been dealt with in a manner which may be detrimental to the interest of the investors or the securities markets..." Read here.