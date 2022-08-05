Last Updated : August 05, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle ahead of RBI interest rate decision
The Nifty50 had yet another high volatile session on August 4 ahead of the big event - the interest rate decision by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee due on August 5. Hence, the Street may maintain caution till this decision and if the index gets back firmly above 17,450 then there is a fair chance of it moving towards 17,800 levels, with crucial support at the 17,000 mark, experts said. Read here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Q1 Earnings: Amara Raja Batteries, Marico
Big Story
SEBI appoints Chokshi & Chokshi to conduct forensic audit of Future Retail’s financial statements
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered a forensic audit into financial statements of Future Retail for FY20, FY21, and FY22 over concerns that the "disclosure of financial information and the business transactions in the matter of Future Retail have been dealt with in a manner which may be detrimental to the interest of the investors or the securities markets..." Read here.
Your Money
How to read PMS disclosures on returns and performance
Earlier, there was no uniformity in performance disclosures by PMS providers. SEBI’s new regulations laid down the performance calculation method as well as the disclosure standards to be followed. What disclosures are PMS providers now required to make and how will they help investors? Here is a look.
Startup Tales
Meet India's first husband-wife duo who have a unicorn each
Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra, alum of IIT and McKinsey, made history by becoming India's first husband and wife team to build their startups into unicorns - OfBusiness and Oxyzo. But what do their startups do? How did they go from bits to billions? When will their companies IPO? Watch them in conversation on Bits to Billions.
Tech Tattle
Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680 SoC and 90Hz display launching in India on August 9
After the Moto G32 was spotted on multiple certification websites, the phone is launching in India next week. The Moto G32 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB of expandable storage. The Moto G32 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. A quick look at everything else we know about the upcoming device.
Tail Piece
ISRO prepares to launch satellite built by 750 girl students
The Indian Space Research Organisation's new small satellite launch vehicle is set to make its maiden flight on August 7. ISRO's SSLV-D1/EOS-02 will take flight from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The cubesat has been developed by 750 girl students from 75 schools across India. It is part of celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. All details in pics here.
