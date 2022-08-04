English
    Bits To Billions | Meet India's first husband-wife duo who have a unicorn each: Mohapatra & Kalra

    Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra, alums of IIT and McKinsey, created history by becoming India's first husband and wife team to build their startups into unicorns - OfBusiness and Oxyzo. While Mohapatra is the CEO of OfBusiness, Kalra is the CEO of Oxyzo. What's more - Both their startups are profitable. But what do their startups do? How did they go from bits to billions? When will their companies go IPO? Watch them in conversation on Bits to Billions.

