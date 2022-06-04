English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 04, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market squanders gains to end flat

      The Indian equity benchmarks again got caught in afternoon selling pressure and wiped off the day’s gains to end lower on June 3. Profit-booking in the last session amid reports of COVID cases rising to a three-month high in the country wiped off the day’s gains. Read here to know more

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin to launch its fifth tourist flight to space
      Panchkula, Haryana, to host Khelo India Youth Games
      External affairs minister to visit Czech Republic
      Tomorrow:
      Asus ROG Phone 6 is all set for its global debut
      Kashmiri Pandits to begin Mata Kheer Bhawani pilgrimage in Kashmir

      Indian cricket team to assemble in Delhi ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa

      Close

    • Big Story

      Govt approves 8.1% interest rate on EPF deposits for FY22, lowest in over 40 years

      The government has approved an 8.1 percent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2021-22 -- an over four-decade low -- for about five crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Are your debt investment returns declining? Here are some alternatives

      Here are the options investors have within debt mutual funds with interest rates rising, as well as the alternatives beyond the mutual funds. Read more here.

    • Automobile

      Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse, a beautiful roaring beast

      An absolute brute but is also civilised—a great combination for a machine to have. There’s an old-world charm to it but it may find Indian cities a little too hot to handle. Read here the review of the Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse.

    • Tech Tattle

      Moto G82 5G to be launched in India on June 7

      Motorola has teased the launch of its new G series smartphone in India which is to be unveiled on June 7. The Moto G82 5G follows the recent arrival of the Moto E32s in the country but unlike the budget E32s, the new handset is a mid-tier smartphone. Read all about its features here.

    • Tailpiece

      World Bicycle Day draws our attention to the benefits of cycling

      In a world threatened by climate change, the discussion about bicycles helping create a greener and more sustainable future has become even more significant. Read on.

    tags #debt mutual funds #EPFO Interest Rates #Essential 7 #Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Moto

    Must Listen

    Explore The Tech Check For ESG Compliance

    Explore The Tech Check For ESG Compliance

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.