Market Buzz
Market squanders gains to end flat
The Indian equity benchmarks again got caught in afternoon selling pressure and wiped off the day’s gains to end lower on June 3. Profit-booking in the last session amid reports of COVID cases rising to a three-month high in the country wiped off the day’s gains. Read here to know more
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Indian cricket team to assemble in Delhi ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa
Big Story
Govt approves 8.1% interest rate on EPF deposits for FY22, lowest in over 40 years
The government has approved an 8.1 percent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2021-22 -- an over four-decade low -- for about five crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO. Read here.
Your Money
Are your debt investment returns declining? Here are some alternatives
Here are the options investors have within debt mutual funds with interest rates rising, as well as the alternatives beyond the mutual funds. Read more here.
Automobile
Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse, a beautiful roaring beast
An absolute brute but is also civilised—a great combination for a machine to have. There’s an old-world charm to it but it may find Indian cities a little too hot to handle. Read here the review of the Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse.
Tech Tattle
Moto G82 5G to be launched in India on June 7
Motorola has teased the launch of its new G series smartphone in India which is to be unveiled on June 7. The Moto G82 5G follows the recent arrival of the Moto E32s in the country but unlike the budget E32s, the new handset is a mid-tier smartphone. Read all about its features here.
Tailpiece
World Bicycle Day draws our attention to the benefits of cycling
In a world threatened by climate change, the discussion about bicycles helping create a greener and more sustainable future has become even more significant. Read on.
