    Last Updated : May 29, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Ninety smallcaps lost 10-30% despite market clocking gains for second week

      In the week gone by, as benchmark indices gained 0.5-1 percent, 90 smallcap stocks fell 10-30 percent including Rupa and Company, Godawari Power & Ispat, Globus Spirits, Jindal Stainless, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Birla Tyres, and Future Retail. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Indian students of Chinese medical colleges to organise mass gathering at Jantar Mantar, Delhi
      President Ram Nath Kovind to attend ayurveda conference in Ujjain
      IPL 2022 Final: Aamir Khan to unveil on television during 2nd strategic timeout trailer his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
      Mumbai International Film Festival, featuring documentaries, short fiction and animation films, to begin
      Tomorrow:
      Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Complex Case: Court to continue hearing on maintainability
      Expert committee set up by road transport ministry to investigate cases of EV two-wheelers catching fire to submit report
      LIC to declare Q4FY22 Results
      Chinese Visa Scam: Karti gets interim protection from arrest till today
      ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale to be kept at CBI guest house till today
      Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on official visit to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar
      Indo-Pak talks on water issues
      PM Modi to participate in programme to release benefits under PM Cares For Children Scheme on May 30
      India, Bangladesh foreign ministers to co-chair Joint Consultative Commission meeting in Delhi

      NASA predicts the brightest meteor shower of 2022

      Close

    • Big Story

      India faces wider coal shortages, worsening power-outage risks

      India is expected to face a wider coal shortage during the quarter ending September over expectations of higher power demand, an internal power ministry presentation seen by Reuters showed, worsening risks of widespread power outages. Read here to know more.

    • Automobile

      Kia EV6 vs Tesla Model 3: An unconventional but fun comparison

      Kia is all set to launch the EV6 in India on June 2 in two trim variants. While Tesla has not yet entered the Indian market, the Model 3 is expected later this year. So, there is the obvious question: If the prices are roughly the same, should I choose the sedan or the crossover? Here’s an unconventional rivalry for you. Read here for more.

    • Your Money

      What should you do with your investments amid volatility in stock markets?

      Current market volatility has spooked investors. Expert explains how investors can navigate this phase of the market. Here is the episode of Simply Save Podcast. Listen in.

    • Startup Tales

      Meet PhysicsWallah’s Alakh Pandey who runs an edtech worth a billion dollars

      Prayagraj-based physics teacher built an edtech startup after rejecting a whopping Rs 40 crore per annum offer from SoftBank-backed Unacademy, . This is the story of Alakh Pandey. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Redmi 11 5G launch in India by June end: Report

      Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Redmi series in India. The Redmi 11 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      Father’s reaction to son’s Forbes honour is making Twitter laugh

      Desi parents are tough to please and even recognition by one of the world’s best business magazines might get you just a thumbs up emoticon from them. Read on.

