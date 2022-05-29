Last Updated : May 29, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST
Market Buzz
Ninety smallcaps lost 10-30% despite market clocking gains for second week
In the week gone by, as benchmark indices gained 0.5-1 percent, 90 smallcap stocks fell 10-30 percent including Rupa and Company, Godawari Power & Ispat, Globus Spirits, Jindal Stainless, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Birla Tyres, and Future Retail. Read here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
NASA predicts the brightest meteor shower of 2022
Big Story
India faces wider coal shortages, worsening power-outage risks
India is expected to face a wider coal shortage during the quarter ending September over expectations of higher power demand, an internal power ministry presentation seen by Reuters showed, worsening risks of widespread power outages. Read here to know more.
Automobile
Kia EV6 vs Tesla Model 3: An unconventional but fun comparison
Kia is all set to launch the EV6 in India on June 2 in two trim variants. While Tesla has not yet entered the Indian market, the Model 3 is expected later this year. So, there is the obvious question: If the prices are roughly the same, should I choose the sedan or the crossover? Here’s an unconventional rivalry for you. Read here for more.
Your Money
What should you do with your investments amid volatility in stock markets?
Current market volatility has spooked investors. Expert explains how investors can navigate this phase of the market. Here is the episode of Simply Save Podcast. Listen in.
Startup Tales
Meet PhysicsWallah’s Alakh Pandey who runs an edtech worth a billion dollars
Prayagraj-based physics teacher built an edtech startup after rejecting a whopping Rs 40 crore per annum offer from SoftBank-backed Unacademy, . This is the story of Alakh Pandey. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Redmi 11 5G launch in India by June end: Report
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Redmi series in India. The Redmi 11 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. Read more here.
Tailpiece
Father’s reaction to son’s Forbes honour is making Twitter laugh
Desi parents are tough to please and even recognition by one of the world’s best business magazines might get you just a thumbs up emoticon from them. Read on.
