    Redmi 11 5G launch in India set to take place by the end of June 2022: Report

    The Redmi 11 5G’s price in India is expected to be priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST
    Redmi 11 5G launch in India will take place by the end of June 2022.

    Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Redmi series in India. The Redmi 11 5G is tipped to arrive in India soon according to retail sources. If the report by 91mobiles is accurate, the Redmi 11 5G will be the first 5G handset in Redmi’s number series.

    91mobiles also learned some key specifications of the Redmi 11 5G through the source. The report also tipped details about the Redmi 11 5G’s price. The report notes that the Redmi 11 5G launch in India will take place by the end of June 2022.

    The Redmi 11 5G’s price in India is expected to be priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. The Redmi 11 5G could also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, the company’s entry-level 5G chipset.

    The base model of the Redmi 11 5G will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The handset will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Redmi 11 5G is also expected to feature a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor.

    The Redmi 11 5G will run MIUI based Android 12. The phone will feature a thickness of 9mm and come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Redmi 11 5G could sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: May 28, 2022 02:44 pm
