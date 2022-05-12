English
    Last Updated : May 12, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      S&P 500, Dow up after inflation data, Nasdaq down on rate hike worries

      The S&P 500 and the Dow rose in choppy trading on Wednesday as banks and energy shares gained, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came under pressure after inflation data cemented expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      LIC share allotment
      Motorola Edge 30 launch
      Taj Mahal ‘history’ case hearing
      International Nurses Day
      Tomorrow:
      Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi
      Jogeshbhai Jordaar to be released in theatres

      Supreme Court to hear NEET PG 2022 defernmnet plea

      Close

    • Big Story

      Morgan Stanley cuts India's growth forecasts on inflation, global slowdown

      Morgan Stanley has lowered its forecasts for India's economic growth in the next two fiscal years, saying a global slowdown, surging oil prices and weak domestic demand would take a toll on Asia's third-largest economy. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      International travellers to receive booster dose 3 months after second shot

      The Union health ministry on May 11 approved a proposal to allow those travelling abroad to receive the booster dose three months after they have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google paying more than 300 EU publishers for news, more to come

      Alphabet unit Google has signed deals to pay more than 300 publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news and will roll out a tool to make it easier for others to sign up too, the company told Reuters. More here

    • Auto

      Tata Nexon EV Max: All you need to know about the new SUV

      It’s no revelation that the Tata Nexon EV is one of the brand’s most successful offerings in recent years. Not only is it the best-selling EV in the country, but Nexon’s electrified alternative has also allowed Tata Motors to pip Hyundai in the bestselling SUV category, previously dominated by the Creta. While Tata Motors has teased us with two concepts featuring their Gen 2 and Gen 3 EV architecture, respectively, with the latter being the brand’s first born-EV platform, the brand has decided to tackle surging present-day demand with a long-range version of the popular Nexon. More here

    • Tailpiece

      One in four Indian adults is hypertensive, experts blame sedentary lifestyle

      The Indian Council of Medical Research (CMR)’s hypertension control report says at least one in every four Indian adults suffers from hypertension, but only about 10 percent get their blood pressure under control. More here

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

