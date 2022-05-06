Tailpiece

'Koffee with Karan' is coming back for season 7 but...: Karan Johar's twist in new post

After announcing in a note that popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ will not be returning for a new season, filmmaker Karan Johar declared it was all a prank. So, ‘Koffee with Karan’ will indeed be returning for Season 7 except that it will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar exclusively. More here