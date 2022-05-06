Last Updated : May 06, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST
Market Buzz
Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger US Fed rate hikes
US stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation. More here
Watch out
Fresh heatwave in northwest, central India
Big Story
LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2 as policyholders and employees retain lead
It was yet another strong day for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as its maiden public issue garnered Rs 15,115.5 crore worth of bids on May 5, the second day of bidding. This was an increase from around Rs 10,000 crore worth bids in the first day. More here
Coronavirus Check
WHO estimates 4.74 mn COVID-19 deaths in India in 2020, 2021
A World Health Organization (WHO) report on excess COVID-19 mortality has estimated 4.74 million deaths for India in 2020 and 2021, nearly 10 times higher than the country’s official coronavirus toll of 4.84 lakh during the two years. More here
Tech Tattle
Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro: Full Specification Comparison
The Xiaomi 12 Pro was the latest addition to India’s flagship segment. The Xiaomi 12 Pro fetches a starting price of Rs 62,999 in India for the base model and goes up to Rs 66,999 for the top-end configuration. More here
Auto
Tata Motors signs pacts to make 39,000 Ace electric vehicles for e-commerce firms
Tata Motors has signed pacts with e-commerce companies for manufacturing as many as 39,000 Tata Ace electric vehicles (EVs), CNBC-TV18 reported. More here
Tailpiece
'Koffee with Karan' is coming back for season 7 but...: Karan Johar's twist in new post
After announcing in a note that popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ will not be returning for a new season, filmmaker Karan Johar declared it was all a prank. So, ‘Koffee with Karan’ will indeed be returning for Season 7 except that it will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar exclusively. More here
