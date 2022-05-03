Last Updated : May 03, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST
Market Buzz
Markets waver, oil falls on weak Chinese data, looming US rate hike
Stock markets diverged and oil prices fell on Monday as traders tracked weak Chinese economic data and a looming US interest rate hike that could tame inflation but also thwart growth. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
LIC IPO Opens
Big Story
Germany, India sign $10.5 billion green development deal
Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements Monday focused on sustainable development that will see the South Asian nation receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. More here
Coronavirus Check
SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax now available for 12-17 age group at private centres
Children aged 12 to 17 years can now get the Serum Institute's coronavirus vaccine Covovax at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, official sources said on Monday. More here
Tech Tattle
Apple hit with EU antitrust charge over its payment technology
EU antitrust regulators charged Apple on Monday with restricting rivals' access to its NFC chip technology in a move that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker and force it to open its mobile payment system to competitors. More here
Auto
Audi, Porsche have decided to enter Formula 1, says Volkswagen CEO
Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday. More here
Tailpiece
'No choice': Shanghai residents sent out of city during Covid crackdown
In the middle of the night, Shanghai resident Lucy said she and her neighbours were forced into buses and taken hundreds of kilometres away from the locked-down Chinese metropolis to a makeshift quarantine centre. More here
