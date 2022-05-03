English
    Last Updated : May 03, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Markets waver, oil falls on weak Chinese data, looming US rate hike

      Stock markets diverged and oil prices fell on Monday as traders tracked weak Chinese economic data and a looming US interest rate hike that could tame inflation but also thwart growth. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Eid-ul-Fitr
      Char Dham Yatra to begin
      MNS deadline for removing loudspeakers
      World Press Freedom Day
      Tomorrow:
      Amazon Summer Sale to begin

      LIC IPO Opens

      Close

    • Big Story

      Germany, India sign $10.5 billion green development deal

      Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements Monday focused on sustainable development that will see the South Asian nation receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax now available for 12-17 age group at private centres

      Children aged 12 to 17 years can now get the Serum Institute's coronavirus vaccine Covovax at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, official sources said on Monday. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple hit with EU antitrust charge over its payment technology

      EU antitrust regulators charged Apple on Monday with restricting rivals' access to its NFC chip technology in a move that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker and force it to open its mobile payment system to competitors. More here

    • Auto

      Audi, Porsche have decided to enter Formula 1, says Volkswagen CEO

      Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday. More here

    • Tailpiece

      'No choice': Shanghai residents sent out of city during Covid crackdown

      In the middle of the night, Shanghai resident Lucy said she and her neighbours were forced into buses and taken hundreds of kilometres away from the locked-down Chinese metropolis to a makeshift quarantine centre. More here

