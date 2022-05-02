SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax now available for 12-17 age group at private centres

Representative image

Children aged 12 to 17 years can now get the Serum Institute's coronavirus vaccine Covovax at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, official sources said on Monday.

A dose of Covovax will cost Rs 900 plus GST, in addition to a hospital service charge of Rs 150, they told PTI.

The move followed the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that the COVID-19 jab can be administered in the age group of 12-17 years.

Serum Institute of India (SII) Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union Health Ministry recently, requesting for Covovax's inclusion in the immunisation drive for children aged 12 to 17 years. In his letter, Singh had stated that the Pune-based firm wanted to provide Covovax to private hospitals at a per-dose rate of Rs 900 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Those aged 12-17 age group can now opt for Covovax shot at private hospitals. The provision for the same has been made at the CoWIN portal on Monday evening," an official source told PTI. India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at government vaccination centres.





