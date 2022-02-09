MARKET NEWS

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

      According to pivot charts, the key support levels for Nifty are placed at 17,104.87 followed by 16,942.93. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,367.57 and 17,468.34. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch
      Eruptions from Sun to hit Earth, trigger geomagnetic storms, auroras
      Tomorrow:
      RBI's MPC Meet Decision Out

      Phase I polling of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

      Close

    • Big Story

      MPC decision on Thursday. What are the likely scenarios? 10 key questions answered

      A change in the Reserve Bank of India’s stance will be seen as the first step towards a possible increase in interest rates. There may be a hint of timing of such action in the policy document. Hence, the tone of the policy language is important. Read more here.

    • Cryptic Crypto

      Crypto industry to move Centre, seeking revision of 30% levy on transactions

      Days after the 2022 Union Budget proposed a 30 percent tax on the sale or purchase of virtual digital assets like cryptocurrencies, the Indian crypto industry plans to seek a revision of the rate from the government. Read more here.

    • Politics

      Assembly Elections 2022: Women leaders use Koo app to consolidate digital presence amid rally ban

      Women leaders across political parties are wooing voters on social media ahead of what many call first virtual election in five states beginning later this week. With physical rallies and road shows being banned, the parties have fallen back on technology to make the most of the digital campaign. Read more.

    • Auto

      How electric vehicles are faring globally and the road ahead for India

      The year 2021 marked an uptick in global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) with India set to shape up as a key market by 2030. But is India prepared for supply chain issues that the EV industry may face in the coming years? Read here.

    • Tailpiece

      Oscar 2022 | Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and other misses amid mostly great nominations

      Twelve nominations for 'The Power of The Dog' is great, but there's no explaining why 'Tick Tick Boom!' didn't make the best picture list. Read the full story here.

