Moneycontrol Business Quiz: India's first unicorn, Rishi Sunak's cabinet, a protest anthem from Bollywood
Flex your brain’s muscles as we bring to you a regular dose of the Moneycontrol Business Quiz. Turn back the pages of Moneycontrol.com to figure out the answers to these questions. Happy quizzing!
November 16, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
(Illustration by Suneesh K.)
Ravi Handa is an edtech entrepreneur who sold his startup to Unacademy. In the past, he was the first employee at Mindtickle and authored a quiz book - Biz World.