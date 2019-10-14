Moneycontrol app now allows you to pin live stock prices on mobile screen

Users of moneycontrol app can now get live prices of their favourite stocks without having to open the app every time for that. This is thanks to the newest feature named 'Stock Pin', which is a global first unmatched by any another financial app.

Stock Pin, as the name suggests, allows users to pin their favourite stocks on their phone’s home screen, and track their prices on the go. And not just that, Stock Pin allows a user to track live share prices while simultaneously operating other apps.

This feature, along with rich content offering in Moneycontrol Pro is a potent combination which helps investors stay on top of the developments in the world of markets and business.

Stock Pin gives a personalised touch to the Moneycontrol app and the feature can be modified according to the needs of a user. A user can add up to a total of four stocks/indices/futures and track them simultaneously.

Thanks to the novelty and uniqueness of Stock Pin, Moneycontrol has once again stolen a march over competitors. The Moneycontrol App is packed with latest market data, exclusive investment ideas, company, sector analyses that help users make sense of macro, corporate and regulatory developments.



MoneyControl has launched a new feature on its app - The StockPin StockPin helps "Stay on Top" of markets right on your mobile screen always without having to open the app. Live, streaming prices of the stocks which you want to track. Would appreciate ur feedback on this pic.twitter.com/PsBEkWKtW8

— Nagpal Manoj (@NagpalManoj) October 14, 2019

In addition, users also have access to Live TV, Podcasts and ‘Video on Demand’ features. Users can manage their investment portfolio, engage in conversations on the message board and receive expert advice from market leaders.

Explaining the latest feature on the Moneycontrol app, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue – Moneycontrol, said, "We at Moneycontrol consistently strive to provide and deliver a much-enhanced user experience. To be the undisputed market leader in any industry, one constantly needs to keep updating their products/services and that’s what we have conceptualised once again.

"With the introduction of the Stock Pin feature on the app, we have executed a change in the user interface that improves the app experience. We have eliminated the amount of time, which was used to open the app by now making it visible on the home screen. Brands are now adopting the latest of technologies and going down the digital route to constantly reinvent themselves and stay ahead of their competitors.

"The implementation of this innovative feature that's one of a kind feature is testament to Moneycontrol having made a name for itself owing to its modern-day innovations and emerging as the market leader in the industry."

In addition to this novel feature, Moneycontrol has come up with a Diwali offer for Moneycontrol Pro by providing the service for an annual subscription of Rs 289. Users can avail the offer of 75 percent discount, valid only until November 10, by using the code "DIWALI".

Moneycontrol Pro provides users with expert investment advice, sharp industry insights to decode India's finance and business landscape, and exclusive inputs from professional charts — all offered in an ad-free experience.

Moneycontrol once again continues to strengthen its position in the industry while the app will keep improving and adding more features. Always striving to give the consumer an easy way to access information,