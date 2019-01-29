App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Ki Baat | Here is what's burdening the common man's wallet

In this new series called "Money Ki Baat", Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy and Jerome Anthony speak with individuals to find out what pinches their pockets the most.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Interim Budget is around the corner and it's that time of the year when most of us are striving to make investment decisions to save taxes and reduce the burden on our wallets.

In this new series called "Money Ki Baat", Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy and Jerome Anthony speak with the common man to find out what pinches their pockets the most.

Watch the video to find out what India has to say...

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #investments #Money Ki Baat #tax savings #video

