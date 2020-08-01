App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

M&M July tractor sales up 27% at 25,402 units

Exports during the month stood at 939 units, as compared to 818 units in July last year, up 15 percent, the company said.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday reported 27 percent jump in its tractor sales at 25,402 units in July. The company had sold 19,992 units of tractor in July 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew 28 percent to 24,463 units in July this year, as compared to 19,174 units in the year-ago month, it added.

"These are our highest ever July sales. The strong demand momentum continued, aided by positive sentiments due to good cash flows to farmers, higher Kharif sowing, a timely and normal monsoon cumulatively across June and July and continued higher rural spending by the government," M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said.

He, however, said localised lockdowns in certain states and COVID-19 related impact on specific suppliers led to supply-side challenges during the month.

On the outlook, he said, "it is expected that the sentiments are likely to remain buoyant translating into robust tractor demand in the coming months."
