Metro, other projects stalled in last 2.5 years taken up on priority now: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

(Reuters)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Metro and other projects stalled in the state in the last two-and-a-half years have been taken up on priority by his government.

"We don't take decisions sitting in Mantralaya (state secretariat), we take decisions on the spot. Our government has removed negativity and brought in positivity in the state. This has brought 'nav chaitanya' (new consciousness) among citizens," Shinde said. He said his government after coming to power in June-end this year had cleared thousands of files.

In the wake of the Vedanta-Foxconn multi-billion semiconductor project going in Gujarat, Shinde said, "What if one industry has gone out of the state, we will get better ones." One has to see the list of the industries which have come up in the state in the past two-and-a-half years, he said addressing a rally held in the memory of the Mathadi leader late Annasaheb Patil in Navi Mumbai.

"We are here for satya (truth) and not for satta (Power)," Shinde said adding that his was a "double engine government" and detractors were afraid of it. Shinde became chief minister on June 30 this year after a revolt led by him against the Shiv Sena leadership led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

The CM said he would not comment on anyone and that the people of Maharashtra have themselves seen the speed of work in the past-two-and-a-half years. "The projects in the state, including Metro, which were stalled in the past two-and-a-half years have been taken up on priority and started now," he said.

Shinde said the citizens of the state have now witnessed a change with several decisions being taken by the present government. "When we sign orders, our intentions are very clear. We take decisions on the spot," the CM said.

He was referring to his visit on Saturday to meet families affected by the Sewri-Worli elevated road project and his announcement that they would be given transit accommodation. "We do not have any personal agenda. We are working for the overall development of all sections of people in the state. We want a balanced development of the state," the CM said.

The recruitment process which had halted in the past 2.5 years has been restarted. The process of recruitment of 75,000 people has already begun, he said without elaborating.

"We want to create job givers and not job aspirants," he said, adding that this was also the intention of Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray. In the recent Ganesh festival, there was a business of Rs 9,000 crore and this was possible as "we had lifted restrictions on the festivals" (imposed earlier in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic), Shinde pointed out.

Shinde said his government has set up a war room to monitor the progress of various projects on a day-to-day basis, which was not happening previously. "No one can stop Maharashtra's development as we have the Centre's support," he said.

The CM added with the able support of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, the government would being development. He also announced the appointment of Narendra Patil as chairman of the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, working for the development of the Mathadi community (head loaders).