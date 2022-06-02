English
    Oracle gains EU green light for $28.3 billion Cerner deal

    The European Commission said it did not have any competition concerns about the deal as there are no overlaps between the companies and the merged company would not have the ability to shut out rivals.

    Reuters
    June 02, 2022 / 08:26 PM IST
    The acquisition, Oracle's biggest ever, would give the company access to a trove of data and could increase the number of healthcare clients to its cloud platform.

    U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp has secured unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp, the EU competition enforcer said on Thursday.

    The European Commission said it did not have any competition concerns about the deal as there are no overlaps between the companies and the merged company would not have the ability to shut out rivals.

    Reuters reported exclusively on May 24 that Oracle would get the EU green light.
    Reuters
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 08:25 pm
