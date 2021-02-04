MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier to retire on June 30; CFO Robert Davis to be new chief

Frazier will continue to serve as executive chairman for Merck’s board of directors 'for a transition period to be determined by the board'.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company Merck on February 4 said its outspoken CEO Ken Frazier will retire on June 30. Frazier has been with the company for almost 30 years.

Frazier will be replaced by the company’s CFO Robert Davis, who will become Merck’s president effective April 1. Davis joined the firm as its top financial officer in 2014.

US giant Merck stops development of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates

However, Frazier will continue to serve as executive chairman for Merck’s board of directors 'for a transition period to be determined by the board', CNBC quoted a Merck statement. He is one of the few Black corporate leaders in the United States, who has served as Merck chief since January 2011.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Merck’s CEO for the past decade and to work with the most dedicated and talented employees and management team in the industry. As executive chairman, I look forward to collaborating with Rob and our board of directors to help Merck achieve even higher levels of success," Frazier said in the statement.

Close

Related stories

Frazier has been an outspoken critic of former United States president Donald Trump. He was also among the first to resign from the American Manufacturing Council after Trump's supportive comments about white nationalists in 2017. At that time, Trump had also supported 'alt-Right' and neo-Nazi groups.

Prior to joining Merck, Frazier, a former attorney, helped free a black death row inmate who was falsely accused of murder.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Donald Trump #Kenneth Frazier #Merck #Pharmaceutical company #Robert Davis
first published: Feb 4, 2021 08:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.