you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

McAfee India names Rahul Arora as Sales Director for India, SAARC

At McAfee, Arora will report to Sanjay Manohar, managing director, McAfee India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Security solutions firm McAfee on Tuesday said it has named Rahul Arora as Sales Director for its India and SAARC operations. As a key part of the India leadership team, Arora will be responsible for leading the company's sales teams and technical experts to help drive the cloud security market within India, a statement said.

He will be instrumental in building a strong pipeline, ensuring solid sales execution, and drive customer relationships to achieve sustainable growth. With a strong background in cloud-based solutions, he will build performance-focused teams and widen market penetration, it added.

"McAfee is committed to making the cloud environment secure for businesses across verticals and Rahul's wide experience with cloud-based products will help us to accelerate cloud security adoption in the region."

“Rahul will be a critical team member in executing our sales strategy and enabling transformation journeys for our customers," McAfee India Managing Director Sanjay Manohar said.

Most recently, Arora served as the regional sales director for India and SAARC at Skybox. Prior to joining McAfee, he has held several leadership positions in companies like Citrix, Akamai and Radware and others.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #India #McAfee India #Rahul Arora #SAARC #Sanjay Manohar

