MC Insider: The in-demand banker, a corporate giant wakes up, Bollywood trouble, CEO rush, transfer tales and more

PUBLICITY DILEMMA

This tech company founded by a well-known businessman with a highly controversial past is in an extremely tough spot thanks to some ill-fated investment decisions. Hundreds of crores of rupees invested in the written down perpetual instruments of a bailed-out bank and in the debentures of another company that as it happens is facing bankruptcy proceedings and probes for promoters' wrongdoings are now as good as gone. Chances of recovery depends on the outcome of court orders. The founder, of course, isn't happy with the investment managers who convinced him at one point that these bets were 'smart ideas' that are safe and would fetch handsome returns to the firm. A team has been assigned to pursue these cases at all levels. That’s easier said than done. We now hear that the founder has given clear instructions to the team that his name shouldn't appear in the news. At the same time, the company needs to get the media to report its case! Delicate, that is!

