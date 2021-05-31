MC Insider: Priyanka Gandhi’s UP plan, upshot of CBI boss’ selection, banks on crypto, pandemic PR, IPO buzz and more

The startup funding frenzy has everyone excited, and some skeptical. Then there are others just scratching their heads. Founders who are building profitable, stable businesses are not getting the valuations that wildly loss making and cash burning businesses are getting. In fact, last week, someone cheekily compared the drastic contrast between the profits and ad spends of two startup firms on social media. Some founders are now pondering, has the game changed? And are they doing the wrong thing by building stable companies rather than chasing fads and increasing their valuations? These people are almost convinced that the funding game has changed, and if they stick to their old plans, they may become irrelevant. A new world order where no investor cares about profits? We have seen these cycles, but this seems crazier than most cycles. How will it end? Watch this space for more…