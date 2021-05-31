MC Insider: Priyanka Gandhi’s UP plan, upshot of CBI boss’ selection, banks on crypto, pandemic PR, IPO buzz and more

UPSHOT OF CBI SELECTION

Once considered the frontrunners, senior IPS officers Rakesh Asthana (BSF chief) and YC Modi (NIA Chief) missed out on the CBI Director's post as the Chief Justice of India sprung a surprise by citing a Supreme Court judgment in the selection committee meeting with the PM. The judge said officers with less than six months to retire should not be considered for such top posts since they get a two-year-fixed term. The government is wary that this may become a precedent in the future selection of CBI Directors and narrow the pool of available officers. Officials point out that the SC judgment in question was given with respect to selection of state DGPs but the CJI believed the same spirit should be followed for the selection of the CBI Director too, something to which the PM and the Leader of the Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury agreed. Senior IPS officers who would be in line for the top job at CBI after two years, are now already doing their calculations to check if they would be eligible given the new precedent!