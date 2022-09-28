MC Insider: Bureaucrat caught in red tape, AMFI snub, chip star, frosty founders and more

NO TIME FOR PLEASANTRIES!

When it comes to business, some rivals are friends while many don't even see eye to eye. That is the case with these two founder CEOs who are two of the largest players of their space. While one has the highest market share in their core offering, the other is two steps behind. The rivalry has often translated to instances of fights on ground among their employees as well. But one would think when they meet, they may share some cordial hellos. At a recent mega event for their sector, both these CEOs were set to speak in back-to-back sessions. While one got off the stage, the other was already waiting for his session. Despite being in the same space of over 10 minutes, neither of them approached the other to exchange pleasantries.

