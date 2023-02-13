English
    MC Explains: Why India’s maiden lithium find is crucial for its new-energy ambition

    If accessibility and purity of the lithium reserves are favourable, it could give a big boost to the country’s target of 30 per cent electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

    Amritha Pillay
    February 13, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
    India has adopted a two-pronged approach to source lithium – scout domestically and acquire internationally.

    The Geological Survey of India (GSI) last week said it has found lithium deposits, a first for India. About 5.9 million tonne (MT) of lithium inferred resources have been established in the Reasi district of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Here are five points why it could potentially be an important find.

    Why do we need lithium?

    Lithium is the main element required to make lithium-ion batteries, a critical input for electric vehicles (EVs). So far, all of India’s lithium-ion battery requirements are met through imports. In 2020-21, India imported lithium-ion worth Rs 8,811 crore, with more than 95 percent of it coming from Hong Kong and China, government data shows.

    India has an EV Vision 2030, where the government has targeted 30 percent electric vehicle penetration by 2030. India’s EV ambitions coupled with its ‘self-sufficiency’ approach make it vital to ensure lithium security. A lithium-ion battery pack for a single electric car is estimated to contain about 8 kilograms of lithium. To put that requirement in context with inferred resources, one tonne is 1,000 kg. The Economic Survey this year also highlighted the need for a strategic mineral reserve. In short, lithium is critical from a new-energy security point of view.