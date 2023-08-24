English
    Mastercard, Binance to end crypto card partnership

    The Binance cards allowed users to make payments in traditional currencies, funded by their cryptocurrency holdings on the exchange.

    Reuters
    August 24, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST
    The decision will not impact any of Mastercard’s other crypto card programs, according to the spokesperson.

    Mastercard and crypto exchange Binance will end their four crypto card programmes in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Bahrain as of Sept. 22, a spokesperson for Mastercard said via email on Thursday.

    The decision will not impact any of Mastercard’s other crypto card programs, the spokesperson said.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Binance #Mastercard
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 10:36 pm

