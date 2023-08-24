Mastercard, Binance to end crypto card partnership

The decision will not impact any of Mastercard’s other crypto card programs, according to the spokesperson.

Mastercard and crypto exchange Binance will end their four crypto card programmes in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Bahrain as of Sept. 22, a spokesperson for Mastercard said via email on Thursday.

The Binance cards allowed users to make payments in traditional currencies, funded by their cryptocurrency holdings on the exchange.

The decision will not impact any of Mastercard’s other crypto card programs, the spokesperson said.