Maruti Suzuki India plans to invest over $5.5 billion to double capacity by 2030

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top carmaker, will likely invest more than $5.5 billion to double its production capacity to four million vehicles a year by the end of 2030, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing sources aware of the plans.