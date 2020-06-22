App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 08:44 PM IST

Maruti drives in S-CNG variant of S-Presso at Rs 4.84 lakh

The introduction of the S-CNG variant is in line with the company's commitment to expand its green vehicle portfolio in the country, MSI said in a statement.

PTI
File image
File image
 
 
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched BS VI compliant S-CNG variant of S-Presso, priced between Rs 4.84 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The introduction of the S-CNG variant is in line with the company's commitment to expand its green vehicle portfolio in the country, MSI said in a statement.

The new trim comes with one litre engine delivering a mileage of 31.2 km/kg, it added.

"With the launch of the new trim, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Having already sold one million green vehicles, including CNG, smart hybrid vehicles, the company under its 'Mission Green Million', aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years.

The company sold 1,06,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across the country during 2019-20.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:43 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Maruti Suzuki India #S-Presso #Technology

