MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49% to 92%

Marsh India is a joint venture between Marsh International Holdings Inc and India-based Rampart Trust.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST

Global insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh on Thursday said it has raised its shareholding in Marsh India Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd to 92 per cent from 49 per cent.

Marsh India is a joint venture between Marsh International Holdings Inc and India-based Rampart Trust.

The enhanced investment will enable Marsh to meet the increasingly complex needs of companies across all sectors of the fast-growing Indian economy and provide a platform from which it can further strengthen its presence in the future, a release said.

As part of the transaction, which has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Marsh has acquired the additional stake from local partners, including the entire shareholding of the Rampart Trust, the release said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Close

Marsh India has 18 branches in the country and serves over 5,500 corporate clients across all business sectors.

Last year, the government had allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance intermediaries under the automatic-approval route.

Intermediary services include insurance brokers, re-insurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Marsh #Marsh India
first published: Dec 23, 2021 03:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.