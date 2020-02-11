App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Marksans Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for New York unit

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Marksans Pharma on Tuesday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for company's manufacturing facility in the US.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced "receipt of the EIR from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in respect of inspection of company's manufacturing facility Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. located at Farmingdale, New York, USA carried out from December 5, 2019 to December 18, 2019".

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 23.20 apiece on BSE, up 4.98 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #EIR #Marksans Pharma #New York #USFDA

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.