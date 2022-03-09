English
    Zydus Lifesciences jumps over 5% after US arm buys global rights for BridgeBio's Nulibry

    Zydus Lifesciences (earlier known as Cadila Healthcare) says Sentynl will make cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Zydus Lifesciences shares gained more than 5 percent intraday on March 9 after its US subsidiary Sentynl Therapeutics Inc acquired global rights for development and commercialisation of BridgeBio Pharma's Nulibry drug.

    "Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced the execution of an asset purchase agreement for the sale of BridgeBio's Nulibry (Fosdenopterin) for injection," the company in a filing with the BSE.

    Nulibry (Fosdenopterin) for injection is a substrate replacement therapy that provides an exogenous source of cPMP, which is converted to molybdopterin. Molybdopterin is then converted to molybdenum cofactor, which is needed for the activation of molybdenum-dependent enzymes,

    including sulfite oxidase, an enzyme that reduces levels of neurotoxic sulfites.

    Nulibry is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening paediatric genetic disorder.

    MoCD Type A is an autosomal recessive, inborn error of metabolism caused by mutations in the molybdenum cofactor synthesis 1 gene (MOCS1) and characterised by a deficiency in molybdenum cofactor (MoCo) production, leading to a lack of molybdenum-dependent enzyme activity.

    The lack of activity leads to decreased sulfite oxidase activity with buildup of sulfite and secondary metabolites (such as S-sulfocysteine (SSC)) in the brain, which causes irreversible neurological damage. The most common symptoms of MoCD Type A are seizures, feeding difficulties and encephalopathy.

    Under the terms of the agreement, Zydus says Sentynl will acquire global rights to Nulibry and will be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialisation of the drug in the US and developing, manufacturing and commercialising Fosdenopterin globally.

    US-based BridgeBio will share development responsibilities for Fosdenopterin through approval of the marketing authorisation application already under accelerated assessment with the European Medicines Agency and through approval of its regulatory submission with the Israeli Ministry of Health, it adds.

    Zydus Lifesciences (earlier known as Cadila Healthcare) says Sentynl will make cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones. "BridgeBio will be eligible to receive commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales of Nulibry."

    The stock was trading at Rs 359, up 4.41 percent on the BSE at 1:28pm. It has a current market capitalisation of Rs 36,752 crore.
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 01:56 pm
