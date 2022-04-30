Zerodha records over 50% jump in profit, CEO Nithin Kamath thanks bull market

India's leading online brokerage platform Zerodha has recorded more than a 50 percent jump in both profits and revenues for 2021-22.

Thanks to the liquidity-driven bull run, we were able to grow >50% in terms of revenue & profitability on an already large base in FY21/22. Every time the press covers our financials, we end up sharing more context to avoid misinterpretation. 1/7