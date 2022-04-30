English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Zerodha records over 50% jump in profit, CEO Nithin Kamath thanks bull market

    Zerodha has recorded more than a 50 percent jump in both profits and revenues for 2021-22, revealed CEO Nithin Kamath on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 30, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath

    Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath


    India's leading online brokerage platform Zerodha has recorded more than a 50 percent jump in both profits and revenues for 2021-22.

    Sharing the update on microblogging website Twitter, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, thanked the liquidity-driven bull run in markets for the profitability achieved by the company.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bull market #bull run #Nithin Kamath #Zerodha #Zerodha Online
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 01:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.