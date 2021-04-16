Where are the ultra-rich investing? Over 20 stocks from top 5 PMS funds outperformed Nifty in March

March was a roller coaster month for investors but fund managers with schemes attributed towards small & midcaps space created fortunes. Around 50 percent of the Portfolio Management Schemes (PMSes) managed to beat Sensex in March and most of them were from the broader market space.

Of the 213 schemes PMSBazaar.com looked at, 153 (72 percent) generated positive returns in March. Five of the top 10 funds were from the multicap space, four from mid and small-cap space and one was a thematic fund.

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes exceeding Rs 50 lakh. The professional fee structure is also different from a regular mutual fund (MF).

Nifty50 and Sensex rose by about 1 percent compared to the 1.02 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Midcap, and the 2.4 percent rally in the S&P BSE Smallcap index in March.

Riding the momentum in the small & midcap space, the top five funds that outperformed the Nifty50 were from smallcap, midcap as well as multicap category.

Nine Rivers Capital Aurum Smallcap Opportunities was the top-performing scheme, rising 15.6 percent month-on-month (MoM). The smallcap fund, managed by Sandeep Daga and Vivek Ganguly, focuses on companies with a market capitalisation of less than Rs 3,500 crore and a low turnover.

Valentis Advisors Rising Star Opportunity (11.16 percent), Alchemy Ascent (8.2 percent), NJ Asset Management Bluechip (7.18 percent), Centrum PMS Micro (7.16 percent) were the other top performers in March.

We have collated a list of funds that have declared their March stock holdings.

A close look at the top holdings of these funds can give investors some clue as to where the top fund managers are betting their money.

Note: The list should only be considered as a reference to shortlist stocks for individual portfolios and not as buy recommendations.

Top five holdings of Nine Rivers Capital include names like Intellect Design, Poly Medicure, Praj industries, Astra microwave, and Central Depository Services.

What should investors do?