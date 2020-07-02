App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street jumps at open as US job growth accelerates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.48 points, or 0.78 percent, at the open to 25,936.45.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, as data showed the US economy added jobs at a record pace in June, bolstering hopes of a post-pandemic economic rebound.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.78 points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,143.64, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 114.04 points, or 1.12 percent, to 10,268.67 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

