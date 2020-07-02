Wall Street jumps at open as US job growth accelerates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.48 points, or 0.78 percent, at the open to 25,936.45.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, as data showed the US economy added jobs at a record pace in June, bolstering hopes of a post-pandemic economic rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.48 points, or 0.78 percent, at the open to 25,936.45.The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.78 points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,143.64, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 114.04 points, or 1.12 percent, to 10,268.67 at the opening bell.
