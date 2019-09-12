Walchandnagar Industries climbs 12% on ISRO order

Shares of Walchandnagar Industries rallied more than 12 percent intraday on September 12 after bagging a contract from Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The stock surged 22 percent in last five sessions. It was quoting at Rs 65.50, up Rs 5.35, or 8.89 percent on the BSE at 0929 hours IST.

Walchandnagar Industries (WIL) in its BSE filing said it secured an order worth Rs 77.20 crore plus escalation from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre of ISRO located at Thiruvananthapuram.

The order is towards manufacturing and supply of head, middle and nozzle end segments (total 30 numbers) for the GSLV M KIII launch vehicle, it added.

GK Pillai, Managing Director & CEO said it is company's second largest single order from ISRO and the largest as far as the GSLV-M KIII launch vehicle is concerned.