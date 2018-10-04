App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VST Tillers Tractors hits 52-week low on weak sales numbers

Company sold 1,152 Power Tillers in the month September 2018 against 1,855 in September 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of VST Tillers Tractors touched 52-week low of Rs 1,582.25, down 5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company reported poor sales numbers for the month ended September 2018.

Company sold 1,152 Power Tillers in the month September 2018 against 1,855 in September 2017.

Also, the tractors sale declined to 801 units versus 1,341 units.

On year to date basis the company sold 10762 units of Power Tillers and 4012 of Tractors against 13007 Power Tillers and 5684 Tractors.

At 09:30 hrs VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 1,597.40, down Rs 69.45, or 4.17 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 09:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

