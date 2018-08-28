App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vipul gains 15% on receiving letter of award from UPEIDA

Letter of award is for the operations, maintenance, management and transfer of Wayside Amenities Facility along Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Vipul advanced 15 percent intraday Tuesday as company received letter of award from Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Letter of award is for the operations, maintenance, management and transfer of Wayside Amenities Facility along Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

It includes wayside amenities facility at Chainage 101+200 in Village Mohabbtapur and wayside amenities facility at Chainage 104+200 in Village Baruali Kala

First year fixed annual license fee payable by the company to UPEIDA excluding GST is Rs 33,00,000.

The share price is down 41 percent in last 1 year, while it soared 26 percent in last 1 month.

At 10:20 hrs Vipul was quoting at Rs 57, up Rs 6.85, or 13.66 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 10:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

