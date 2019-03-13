US Unemployment to dip

Above graph shows US NFP employment change on primary Y axis and Unemployment Rate on secondary Y axis from Jan2014-Dec 5th 2014.

US will release the employment numbers later today excluding farming industry. The market expectation is 231k against the previous reading of 214k in the month of October. This year more Americans are employed as the employment numbers continue to sustain above 200k. From the above graph it is very clear that the unemployment rate is also tumbling which is a healthy sign for the economy. The unemployment rate continues to stay below 6% from past 2 months, and is expected to remain below 6% this month too.



The recent release of Beige Book suggests that business growth has picked up along with the employment numbers. ADP NFP Employment change marked at 208K against 233k earlier but remained above 200k which was released this week. Overall the economy is improving and demand has picked up in US though there is a global slowdown. The Manufacturing and Service PMI has also surged with new orders climbing which is an indication that probably the employment levels will surge this month as growth has sustained in US.

