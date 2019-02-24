Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmarks indices closed rangebound session on a flat note on February 22, but the broader markets outperformed as Nifty Midcap index rose 0.4 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 26.87 points to 35,871.48 whereas the Nifty50 gained 1.8 points to close at 10,791.65. The index formed small bullish candle on the daily chart and 'Hammer' like a pattern on weekly scale.

For the week, the index rose 0.6 percent. It started the week on a negative note followed by recovery from around 10,600. The immediate resistance placed around 10,810 remained intact.

Chart pattern along with the position of leading indicators is pointing that the Nifty is unlikely to find an escape route out of the prolonged range 10,600-11,000, experts said.

"Candle pattern suggests, the benchmark index may again see buying on dips around critical supports placed around 10,740 and 10,600. However, the benchmark index breaking out from 10,810 is still a possibility as long as pivotal support placed around 10,600 remains intact," Jaydeb Dey, Technical Research Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Research told Moneycontrol.

On an extended note, the house expects Nifty to continue oscillating in the broader price band of 10,600-10,950 in the first half of the week, he said.

India VIX spiked higher in the last week but again it fell to 15.45 percent.

Gradual dips in VIX suggests short-term stability in the market, Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, adding option band signifies a broader trading range between 10,650 to 10,929.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 10,791.65 on February 22. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,766.23, followed by 10,740.77. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,809.33 and then 10,826.97.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,867.55, down 184.85 points on February 22. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,811.17, followed by 26,754.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,960.67, followed by 27,053.73.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 41.10 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the February series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 29.17 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 28.40 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 1.74 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 strike that added 1.22 lakh contracts and 11,200 strike that added 1.08 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700 that shed 1.92 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strike that shed 0.31 lakh contracts and 10,500 strike that shed 0.25 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 35.78 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,700 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the February series.

This was followed by the 10,400 strike price, which now holds 30.69 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 27.81 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800 which added 2.74 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 strike that added 0.46 lakh contracts and 10,900 strike that added 0.27 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,600 that shed 3.63 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300 strike that shed 1.6 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,311.01 crore and Domestic Institutional Investors purchased Rs 838.88 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

64 stocks saw a long buildup

64 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

40 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

29 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on February 22

IndInfravit Trust: Omers Infrastructure Asia Holdings Pte Ltd bought 8,28,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 104.5 per share on the NSE. However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (1,00,00,000 shares), L&T Transportation Infrastructure Limited (26,00,000 shares), Larsen & Toubro Limited (6,62,00,000 shares) and Yes Bank (26,00,000 shares) were net sellers at same price.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: ING Mauritius Investments I sold 2,92,26,738 shares of the bank at Rs 1,228.51 per share and bought the same number of shares at Rs 1,225.14 per share.

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery: Zuari Investments sold 25,24,278 shares of the company at 38 paise per share.

Refex Industries: Sheil Atulbhai Patel sold 90,000 shares of the company at Rs 27.5 per share.

Reliance Communications: STCI Finance Limited sold 2,60,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 6.75 per share.

Sanco Industries: Ajay Kumar Bokadia sold 98,100 shares of the company at Rs 13.90 per share.

Silver Touch Techno: Thakkar Keyur Balkrishna HUF purchased 72,000 shares of the company at Rs 122.05 per share.

Sintercom India: Pivotal Enterprises Private Limited sold 1,64,000 shares of the company at Rs 58.92 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Som Distilleries & Breweries: Board meeting is scheduled on March 2 to consider allotment of 12,88,906 equity shares upon conversion of an equal number of convertible warrants and to convey an EGM on March 26.

Zeal Aqua: Company's officials will be meeting Trust Capital, M3 Investments and Moneybee Securities on February 25 in Mumbai.

KNR Constructions: Company will be participating in HDFC Infra Day conducted by HDFC Securities on February 25 in Mumbai.

Power Grid Corporation: Board meeting scheduled on March 7 to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

Pacific Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on February 27 to consider the rights issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders of the company.

Ashoka Buildcon: Company will be attending the Investors Conference organised by HDFC Securities on February 25 in Mumbai.

PNC Infratech: Company will be attending the Investors Conference organised by HDFC Securities on February 25 in Mumbai.

JMC Projects: Company will be attending the Investors Conference organised by HDFC Securities on February 25 in Mumbai.

Stocks in news

Results on February 25: JMT Auto, Khaitan India, Rollatainers, United Drilling Tools.

NBFCs: RBI to merge 3 categories of NBFCs to create a new category called NBFC-ICC.

Motilal Oswal, IIFL Holdings: SEBI declares commodity arms of Motilal Oswal, IIFL 'not fit and proper'.

IIFL Holdings clarification: SEBI order on IIFL Commodities has no impact on businesses of other companies of IIFL Group.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services clarification: SEBI order against subsidiary company Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker Private Limited will have no impact on overall business activities of companies of Motilal Oswal group.

NTPC: Nabinagar Thermal Power Project has been declared running commercial operation.

Sharon Bio-Medicine: API facility located at Taloja, Maharashtra received 4 Form 483 observations after the inspection completed by USFDA

Corporation Bank: Company received Rs 9,086 crore from Government of India.

Hubtown: Company divested and transferred its entire holding of 4,720 equity shares in its subsidiary Heet Builders.

Tulive Developers: Board approved the buyback of up to 4,80,000 equity shares of the company at a price of Rs 350 per equity share.

Vyapar Industries: Board approved the buyback of up to 15,30,000 equity shares of the company at a price of Rs 29 per equity share.

Jet Airways: An additional two aircrafts have been grounded due to non-payment of amount outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements.

GVK Power & Infrastructure: Equity shareholding of the GVK Group will increase to 64 percent from the existing 50.5 percent of the total paid-up share capital of Mumbai International Airport Limited after the acquisition of 13.5 percent stake from Bid Services Division (Mauritius).

Shakti Pumps: Akhilesh Maru tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer as he is looking to start his own enterprise.

Adani Green Energy: Company awarded 150 MWac solar power project to its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Adani Power: Board approved the proposal for acquisition of entire stake of Adani Power Dahej Limited; Adani Pench Power Limited; and Kutchh Power Generation Limited, which are wholly owned subsidiaries of Adani Enterprises (AEL) from AEL.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: Subsidiary Adani Logistics approved the proposal for acquisition of 100 percent equity shares of Adani Agri Logistics Limited, Adani Agri Logistics (Dahod) Limited, Adani Agri Logistics (Darbhanga) Limited and Adani Agri Logistics (Samastipur) Limited from Adani Enterprises Limited.

Sandhar Technologies: India Ratings and Research assigned a rating of A1+ to company's commercial paper.

Lux Industries: Company incorporated subsidiary Altai Industries Private Limited.

Manappuram Finance: Board approved equity infusion up to Rs 100 crore in its subsidiary Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd.

Seven stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For February 25, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller and Reliance Power stocks are present in this list.