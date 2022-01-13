Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Trade Setup

The market remained volatile for major part of the session and finally settled with moderate gains on January 13, continuing uptrend for fifth straight day.

BSE Sensex was up 85.26 points at 61,235.30, while the Nifty50 rose 45.50 points to 18,257.80 and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts.

"The daily price action has formed a "Doji" candle forming a higher High-Low compared to the previous session indicating indecision around 18,300 levels. On the daily chart, the bullish gap area 18,128-18,081 levels may act as a crucial support zone. The overall short to medium-term trend is still intact bullish," says Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities.

He advised that traders should trail stop-loss towards 18,100 levels for all long positions with an upside towards 18,300-18,400 levels. "We advise short-term traders and investors to book partial profits near the supply zone of 18,300 levels as any violation of 18,100-18,000 levels may cause short-term profit-booking."

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rallied little more than 0.6 percent each, outperforming benchmark indices.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 18,190.34, followed by 18,122.87. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,298.73 and 18,339.67.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank was under pressure, falling 257.65 points to close at 38,469.95 on January 13. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 38,324.8, followed by 38,179.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 38,666.3 and 38,862.7 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 17.30 lakh contracts was seen at 18500 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the January series.

This is followed by 18000 strike, which holds 17 lakh contracts, and 19000 strike, which has accumulated 13.48 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18300 strike, which added 3.98 lakh contracts, followed by 18400 strike which added 1.47 lakh contracts, and 18200 strike which added 1.39 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17500 strike, which shed 61,050 contracts, followed by 18100 strike which shed 56,250 contracts and 17600 & 17800 strikes which shed 54,650 contracts, each.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 28.66 lakh contracts was seen at 17500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the January series.

This is followed by 18000 strike, which holds 24.30 lakh contracts, and 17200 strike, which has accumulated 17.60 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18300 strike, which added 3.95 lakh contracts, followed by 18000 strike, which added 3.88 lakh contracts, and 18200 strike which added 3.43 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17300 strike, which shed 34,200 contracts, followed by 17400 strike which shed 30,050 contracts, and 17500 strike which shed 22,050 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

67 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

26 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

50 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

57 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Analysts/Investors Meeting; and Results on January 14 & January 15

Results on January 14: HCL Technologies, Tinplate Company of India, Ashirwad Capital, Gujarat Hotels, Indokem, Infomedia Press, International Travel House, Onward Technologies, Refnol Resins & Chemicals, Space Incubatrics Technologies, Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation, and Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics will release quarterly earnings on January 14.

Results on January 15: HDFC Bank, Metro Brands, Datasoft Application Software, DCM Nouvelle, Richirich Inventures, Sacheta Metals, Shiva Global Agro Industries, Urja Global, and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries will release quarterly earnings on January 15.

Fine Organic Industries: The company's officials will attend investor conference on January 14.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The company's officials will meet Nikko Asset Management on January 14.

IRIS Business Services: The company's officials will meet Negen Capital PMS on January 14.

HDFC Bank: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 15, to discuss financial results.

Syngene International: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 20, to discuss financial results.

Persistent Systems: The company's officials will meet investors & analysts on January 21, to discuss financial results.

Shoppers Stop: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 21, to discuss financial results.

Stocks in News

Mindtree: The company recorded profit at Rs 437.5 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 398.9 crore in September 2021 quarter, revenue jumped to Rs 2,750 crore from Rs 2,586.2 crore QoQ.

Tata Metaliks: The company reported lower profit at Rs 35.65 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 75.18 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue jumped to Rs 689.80 crore from Rs 526.23 crore YoY.

Vikas Lifecare: The company acquired 75% stake in Genesis Gas Solutions, a company engaged in the business developing “smart products” including smart gas meters & power distribution solutions.

Plastiblends India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 12.07 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 11.37 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue rose to Rs 174.14 crore from Rs 160.04 crore YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics: ICRA has upgraded company's long term rating to AAA from AA+ and also revised outlook to Stable from Positive.

Titan Company: Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala increased shareholding to 4.02% (3,57,10,395 equity shares) as of December 2021 quarter, up from 3.80% (3,37,60,395 shares) as of September 2021 quarter. His wife's stake remained at 1.07% (95,40,575 shares) as of December 2021 quarter compared to September 2021 quarter.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,390.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,065.32 crore in the Indian equity market on January 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for January 14. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.