Top buy and sell ideas by Rajat Bose, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sensex and Nifty registered new all-time highs of 39,364.3 and 11,810.95, respectively. The rally in private banks, auto and FMCG stocks along with positive Asian cues lifted market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed 369.80 or 0.95 percent to 39,275.64 while the Nifty 50 rallied 96.80 points or 0.83 percent to 11,787.15 and formed bullish candle on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,742.13, followed by 11,697.07. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,821.63 and 11,856.07.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,531.35, up 427.10 points on April 16. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,309.37, followed by 30,087.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,672.07, followed by 30,812.84.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Sell Can Fin Homes with stop loss above Rs 347 and target of Rs 339

Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss below Rs 1,727 for targets of Rs 1,755 and Rs 1773

Sell ITC with stop loss above Rs 310.25 for targets of Rs 303.25 and Rs 300.50

Buy RBL Bank with stop loss below Rs 673.50 for targets of Rs 689 and Rs 692.

Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss below Rs 7,424 for target of Rs 7,520.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 769 and target of Rs 784

Buy Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 3050 and target of Rs 3090

Buy Bajaj Finserv with stop loss at Rs 7560 and target of Rs 7650

Buy ONGC with stop loss at Rs 159 and target of Rs 163

Sell CG Power with stop loss at Rs 39.5 and target of Rs 37.5

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1369 and target of Rs 1410

Buy The Ramco Cements with a stop loss of Rs 774 and target of Rs 810

Sell Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 176 and target of Rs 160

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1103 and target of Rs 1150

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​