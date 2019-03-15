App
Markets
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Mindtree with stop loss below Rs 941 for targets of Rs 967 and Rs 974, United Spirits only above Rs 591 with stop loss below Rs 584 for targets of Rs 599 and Rs 607 and Advanced Enzyme with stop loss below Rs 177.50 for targets of Rs 185.50 and Rs 187.

The BSE Sensex was up 2.72 points to close at 37,754.89 while the Nifty50 rose 1.60 points to 11,343.30 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as closing price is higher than opening.

Failing to breakout critical resistance placed around 11,370 led to day long consolidation. The market is expected to remain in a consolidative phase for coming session also due to lack of trigger, experts said, adding the range could be around 11,300-11,400 levels.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,310.17, followed by 11,277.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,379.87 and 11,416.53.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,923.10, up 38.80 points on March 14. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,805.17, followed by 28,687.23. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,055.67, followed by 29,188.23.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Sell ACC with stop loss above Rs 1555 for targets of Rs 1520 and Rs 1505

Buy Mindtree with stop loss below Rs 941 for targets of Rs 967 and Rs 974

Buy United Spirits only above Rs 591 with stop loss below Rs 584 for targets of Rs 599 and Rs 607

Buy Advanced Enzyme with stop loss below Rs 177.50 for targets of Rs 185.50 and Rs 187

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 677 and target of Rs 705

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 932 and target of Rs 980

Sell Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 177 and target of Rs 163

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1819 and target of Rs 1885

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy ITC with target at Rs 300 and stop loss at Rs 294

Buy NBCC with target at Rs 70 and stop loss at Rs 62

Buy United Spirits with target at Rs 600 and stop loss at Rs 573

Sell Jet Airways with target at Rs 225 and stop loss at Rs 238

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 08:37 am

