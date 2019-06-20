Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Benchmark indices on June 19 ended almost flat on the back of selective buying and selling in equities. The BSE Sensex gained 66.40 points at 39,112.74 while the Nifty50 ended flat at 11,691.50 and formed bearish candle or 'High Wave' kind of pattern on daily charts.

The Nifty Midcap index was down a percent and Smallcap index fell 1.8 percent as breadth was in favour of bears. About five shares declined for every two shares rising on the NSE. The sectoral trend was mixed with Nifty Auto index falling a percent and Pharma 1.6 percent while Bank index was flat.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,610.23, followed by 11,528.97. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,787.63 and 11,883.77.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,362.10, up 11.10 points on June 19. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,169.66, followed by 29,977.23. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,626.86, followed by 30,891.63.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Repco Home Finance with a stop loss of Rs 364, target of Rs 346

Sell Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 245, target of Rs 230

Sell Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 590, target of Rs 565

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 360, target of Rs 375

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1255, target of Rs 1300

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Britannia Industries with stop loss at Rs 2845 and target of Rs 2940

Buy Syndicate Bank with stop loss at Rs 35 and target of Rs 37.5

Buy Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1465 and target of Rs 1550

Sell India Cements with stop loss at Rs 93.5 and target of Rs 90

Sell Sun Pharma with stop loss at Rs 382 and target of Rs 365

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 776 and target of Rs 800

Sell Hindalco Industries around Rs 191-192 with stop loss of Rs 196 and target of Rs 183

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss below Rs 1485 for target of Rs 1522

Sell Strides Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 403 and target of Rs 380