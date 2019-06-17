Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying TCS with stop loss at Rs 2210 and target of Rs 2310 and Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1503 and target of Rs 1538.
The BSE Sensex plunged 289.29 points to 39,452.07 while the Nifty fell 90.70 points to 11,823.30 and formed bearish candle on daily and weekly scale. For the week, both benchmark indices declined 0.4 percent each.
The broader markets also fell in line with benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap index dropped 0.9 percent and Smallcap index 0.8 percent as five shares declined for every two shares rising on the NSE.
According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,776.73, followed by 11,730.17. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,890.83 and 11,958.37.
Nifty Bank closed at 30,614.35, down 361.75 points on June 14. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,404.57, followed by 30,194.84. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,928.37, followed by 31,242.43.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1510, for target of Rs 1465
Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 253, target of Rs 240
Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 770, target of Rs 740
Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 138, target of Rs 150
Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2230, target of Rs 2300
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy TCS with stop loss at Rs 2210 and target of Rs 2310
Buy Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1495 and target of Rs 1545
Buy Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1503 and target of Rs 1538
Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 187 and target of Rs 181
Sell Sun TV Network with stop loss at Rs 530 and target of Rs 518
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Bajaj Auto around Rs 2885- 2890 with stop loss of Rs 2925 and target of Rs 2815
Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss below Rs 109 for target of Rs 115
Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 20,000 and target of Rs 19,000
Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 252 and target of Rs 264

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.