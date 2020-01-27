Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Indian markets had a volatile week, with recovery setting in in the last two trading sessions. The Sensex rallied more than 200 points while the Nifty reclaimed 12,200 levels on January 24.For the week, the Sensex closed 0.79 percent lower while the Nifty ended with losses of 0.84 percent. The Nifty Midcap rose 1.6 percent for the week.
Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on January: the Sensex rose 226 points to close at 41,613, while the Nifty was up 67 points at 12,248.
The broader market performed in line with benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.77 percent while the BSE Smallcap index ended with gains of 0.5 percent.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1960, target of Rs 2010
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1630, target of Rs 1665
Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1840, target of Rs 1875
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3180, target of Rs 3240
Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 515, target of Rs 532
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell NMDC with stop loss at Rs 131 and target of Rs 123
Buy Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1440 and target of Rs 1589
Buy Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 171 and target of Rs 188
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss below Rs 513.5 for target of Rs 540
Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 464 for target of Rs 447
Sell Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 390 for target of Rs 370
Buy Siemens around Rs 1615 with stop loss of Rs 1590 for target of Rs 1675
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.