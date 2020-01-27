App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1960, target of Rs 2010 and Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1630, target of Rs 1665.

Indian markets had a volatile week, with recovery setting in in the last two trading sessions. The Sensex rallied more than 200 points while the Nifty reclaimed 12,200 levels on January 24.

For the week, the Sensex closed 0.79 percent lower while the Nifty ended with losses of 0.84 percent. The Nifty Midcap rose 1.6 percent for the week.
Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on January: the Sensex rose 226 points to close at 41,613, while the Nifty was up 67 points at 12,248.

The broader market performed in line with benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.77 percent while the BSE Smallcap index ended with gains of 0.5 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1960, target of Rs 2010

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1630, target of Rs 1665

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1840, target of Rs 1875

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3180, target of Rs 3240

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 515, target of Rs 532

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell NMDC with stop loss at Rs 131 and target of Rs 123

Buy Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1440 and target of Rs 1589

Buy Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 171 and target of Rs 188

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss below Rs 513.5 for target of Rs 540

Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 464 for target of Rs 447

Sell Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 390 for target of Rs 370

Buy Siemens around Rs 1615 with stop loss of Rs 1590 for target of Rs 1675

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



First Published on Jan 27, 2020 08:50 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

