Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Indian markets had a volatile week, with recovery setting in in the last two trading sessions. The Sensex rallied more than 200 points while the Nifty reclaimed 12,200 levels on January 24.

For the week, the Sensex closed 0.79 percent lower while the Nifty ended with losses of 0.84 percent. The Nifty Midcap rose 1.6 percent for the week.