App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends buying Adani Power with a stop loss below Rs 63 for target of Rs 67 and PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 23200 for target of Rs 24400.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sensex rose 52.28 points to end at 41,306.02 while Nifty closed 14 points up at 12,182.50, forming a 'Spinning Top' formation on the daily charts.

The Nifty Midcap index gained 0.24 percent and Smallcap index rose 0.71 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,157.8, followed by 12,133.1. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,214.7 and 12,246.9.

Close

Nifty Bank fell 0.18 percent to close at 32,102.90. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,990.73, followed by 31,878.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,281.54 and 32,460.17.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 328, target of Rs 342

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 119, target of Rs 127

Sell Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1175, target of Rs 1120

Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 231, target of Rs 217

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7360, target of Rs 7250

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 119 and target of Rs 125

Buy HCL Tech with stop loss at Rs 568 and target of Rs 579

Buy M&M Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 327 and target of Rs 343

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Power with a stop loss below Rs 63 for target of Rs 67

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 615.5 for target of Rs 588

Buy PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 23200 for target of Rs 24400

Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1452 for target of Rs 1415

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 08:38 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.