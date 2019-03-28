App
Markets
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 810, target of Rs 845, Ujjivan Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 332, target of Rs 347 and L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 146, target of Rs 160.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The BSE Sensex fell 100.53 points to 38,132.88 while the Nifty50 declined 38.20 points to 11,445.05 and formed bearish candle on daily charts. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed frontliners, rising 0.5 percent and 1.24 percent respectively.

Bulls lost their power in last hour of trade on March 27 with the Nifty50 closing tad below 11,450 levels on profit booking ahead of expiry of March futures & options contracts on Thursday.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,389.93, followed by 11,334.87. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,523.13 and 11,601.27.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,019.80, up 137.65 points on March 27. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,785.79, followed by 29,551.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,258.2, followed by 30,496.6.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 810, target of Rs 845

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 332, target of Rs 347

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 146, target of Rs 160

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 345, target of Rs 362

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 162, target of Rs 174

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 614 and target of Rs 580

Buy Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 113.5 and target of Rs 124

Buy IDFC with a stop loss of Rs 44.5 and target of Rs 50

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 148.8 and target of Rs 158

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Voltas with target at Rs 640 and stop loss at Rs 614

Buy L&T Finance with target at Rs 155 and stop loss at Rs 149

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 08:19 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

