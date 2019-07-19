Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

After a two-day rally, the BSE Sensex plunged 318.18 points to 38,897.46 while the Nifty 50 slipped 90.60 points to 11,596.90, forming a bearish candle resembling a Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation on the daily scale. The negative chart pattern and similarity of the reversal pattern indicate more pain ahead for the market, experts feel.

The broader markets also corrected sharply with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 1.7 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,560.47, followed by 11,524.03. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,655.27 and 11,713.63.

The Nifty Bank closed at 30,430.60, down 304.90 points on July 18. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,283.03, followed by 30,135.46. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,673.73, followed by 30,916.87.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Coal Ind with a stop loss of Rs 225, target of Rs 210

Sell Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 100, target of Rs 90

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5920, target of Rs 5800

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 424, target of Rs 436

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1370, target of Rs 1420





Buy MCX India with a stop loss of Rs 859 and target of Rs 900









Sell Eicher Motors around Rs 18,500 with stop loss of Rs 18,850 and target of Rs 17,600 Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 424 and target of Rs 405 Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 593 and target of Rs 618

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com Buy Wipro with target at Rs 280 and stop loss at Rs 267 Sell Canara Bank with target at Rs 260 and stop loss at Rs 273 Sell Federal Bank with target at Rs 96 and stop loss at Rs 101 Sell Vodafone Idea with target at Rs 10 and stop loss at Rs 12

Sell Vodafone Idea with target at Rs 10 and stop loss at Rs 12





