Tilaknagar Industries share price jumps 18% on board nod for fundraising

Shares of liquor maker Tilaknagar Industries rallied 18.5 percent intraday on November 27 after the board approved the company's fund raising proposal.

The stock already rallied 35 percent in three sessions. It was quoting at Rs 16.88, up Rs 2.58, or 18.04 percent on the BSE at 14:36 hours IST.

"The board of directors on November 27 granted an in-principle approval to the proposal for raising additional capital by the company amounting up to Rs 110 crore," the Indian Made Foreign Liquor maker said in a BSE filing.

The company will raise money through preferential issue of equity shares to strategic investors.

The terms and conditions with respect to the proposed fund raising viz. exact amount, name of the proposed investors, issue price etc are yet to be finalised, it added. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.