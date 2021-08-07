The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

This week, on the "The Private Market Show," meet Anand Chandrasekaran, Executive VP, and Product Management, Five9. Anand is one of the few angels with a stellar record.

Apart from being a successful angel investor, Anand has led products globally for organizations like Facebook, Yahoo!, Snapdeal and the interesting thing is all of these products have 10M+ users.

In this episode, he shares many stories from his angel investing journey and talks about the trends he sees in Angel Investing in the US and India. He ends the episode by recommending a couple of his favorite books. Want to know more? Tune in to the episode.