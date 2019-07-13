App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show │CPSE ETFs Get 80C Benefit, $5Tn Economy by 2014, Market Strategies

Watch the video to know more about CPSE ETF benefit to investors, India's $5 trillion economy target and the week's market strategies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget that going forward the CPSE ETF would be available in equity linked saving scheme formats and also suggesting there would be more such CPSE ETFs hitting the market.

Kayezad Adajania, Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor joins in to share with how will this benefit the investors.

India has set the target of a $5 trillion economy  to be achieved by 2024.

Is that a realistic target? Will India be able to beat the consumption slowdown and kickstart investments to reach the goal?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to decode the challenges government may face for achieving this milestone.

Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action as well as shares with us what are market expectations from Budget 2019.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 11:07 am

tags #Business #India #markets #personal finance #The Moneycontrol Show #video

