The Market Podcast | What's driving the stock surge - it's not the economy, stupid

In 1992, Bill Clinton ran his victorious presidential election campaign on a simple message: 'It's the economy, stupid', taking a dig at his rivals, who were talking about everything but the economy.

Closer home now, stock prices seem to have bounced back after witnessing some intense volatility lately, amid a weak economic backdrop.

What's driving the recent stock surge, then? Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair explains to Jerome Anthony. Nair also decodes everything that happened in the market this past week and what to look forward to in the coming week.