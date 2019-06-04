The Market Podcast | Volatility to persist, it's just wait and watch until elections conclude

The market witnessed a 48-month high in terms of volatility and reflected high intraday movement, with negligible change in the index.

Numerous companies including Kotak Bank, Bandhan Bank, Ambuja Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Britannia announced Q4 results, but Yes Bank was the most disappointing as it declared a net loss of Rs 1,506 crore. The bank's stock tanked 40 percent through the week.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Principal Analyst Shishir Asthana talks about all that transpired in the market this week and what investors should look forward in the coming week.

Tune in for more.

If you have any queries about the market or wish to provide feedback, do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com